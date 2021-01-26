Check out this beautiful collection of Mac OS X Tiger-inspired modern wallpapers

England based designer Hector Simpson has created a beautiful set of new wallpapers for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS inspired by the classic blue wave designs that were a staple in early versions of Mac OS X. The set is called “Aquex” – clearly an homage to aqua. Simpson has designed a wide array of options that use color schemes from more recent versions of macOS as well. The best part, though, is that there are dynamic wallpapers that change throughout the day.

Mobile versions are available for iPhone and iPad for free in a variety of different color options. They’re optimized for iPhone 12 Pro Max and the 12.9″ iPad Pro, so they will look great on any size display.

The Mac collection of wallpapers however costs $3 and includes a package installer that will add all of them directly to System Preferences, including the dynamic ones. The package requires Mojave, but the one time purchase also includes a folder with each individual file. So you can use these with concepts and mock-ups or use them on non-Apple devices.

Each Mac wallpaper is 6016 x 3384, so they will look excellent on 6K displays like the Pro Display XDR. They also support the P3 wide color gamut that helps make modern Mac displays pop. There are also dark and light versions of each wallpaper so that you can choose one that’s optimized for your system theme of choice.

Aquex is available now on Simpson’s website, and we highly recommend you check it out. These wallpapers are just stunning.

