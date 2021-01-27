Apple airing fun new Apple Watch Series 6 ad showing ECG use in everyday life

AdAdge has shared a new Apple Watch Series 6 ad focused on the ECG functionality. The ad shows a user taking an ECG in all kinds of environments, highlighting how you no longer need to make an appointment to go to the doctor to get one taken.

This ad is part of Apple’s “The Future of Health is on Your Wrist” campaign that they’ve been running highlighting different health features of the watch. AdAge notes that Apple has spent an estimated $4.7M to air the ad on television. So far it hasn’t popped up on Apple’s YouTube channel but iSpot has noted that it’s slated to be shared on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

ECG was a major new feature added with Apple Watch Series 4, so it’s interesting to see them focusing so heavily on it nearly 2 years later. Lots of existing users already have access to this functionality. Apple Watch Series 6 however is the only current generation Apple Watch that has ECG support. Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3 do not have support for ECG.

You can head on over to AdAge or iSpot to watch the ad. Let us know what you think in the comments below!

