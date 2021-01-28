Apple releasing macOS Big Sur 11.2 RC 3 to developers and public beta users

Following the release of macOS Big Sur 11.2 RC 2 earlier this week, Apple is today releasing the third RC build of macOS Big Sur 11.2 to developers and public beta users. This update comes with fixes for M1 Macs, plus Bluetooth improvements, and more.

As a reminder, Apple has moved away from the previously-used golden master naming for near-final beta releases. Instead, going forward, the company will use the term “Release Candidate,” or RC, to reference a near-final beta release.

The first Release Candidate of macOS Big Sur 11.2 was released on January 21, while the second build RC was released a few days later on January 25. It’s unknown why Apple has released three different Release Candidates of this update since iOS 14.4 is already available to the public.

The update features the build number 20D64, compared to the 20D62 build number of last week’s RC. The first macOS Big Sur 11.2 RC build was 20D53.

You can check the full release notes for macOS Big Sur 11.2 below:

macOS Big Sur 11.2 improves Bluetooth reliability and fixes the following issues:

External displays may show a black screen when connected to a Mac mini (M1, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter

Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app may not save

iCloud Drive could turn off after disabling the iCloud Drive Desktop & Documents Folders option

System Preferences may not unlock when entering your administrator password

Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed

If you spot any changes in macOS Big Sur 11.2 RC 3, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

