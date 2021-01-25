macOS Big Sur 11.2 RC 2 now available as a public release nears

The second release candidate version of macOS Big Sur 11.2 is now available to developers and public beta users. This comes after Apple released the first macOS Big Sur 11.2 RC build last week. The update brings M1 Mac improvements, Bluetooth fixes, and more.

As a reminder, Apple has moved away from the previously-used golden master naming for near-final beta releases. Instead, going forward, the company will use the term “Release Candidate,” or RC, to reference a near-final beta release.

We expect macOS Big Sur 11.2 to be released to the general public as soon as this week. Today’s update to the second release candidate build likely includes some minor last-minute fixes and improvements. The update features the build number 20D62, compared to the 20D53 build number of last week’s RC.

Below are Apple’s release notes for macOS Big Sur 11.2:

macOS Big Sur 11.2 improves Bluetooth reliability and fixes the following issues:

External displays may show a black screen when connected to a Mac mini (M1, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter

Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app may not save

iCloud Drive could turn off after disabling the iCloud Drive Desktop & Documents Folders option

System Preferences may not unlock when entering your administrator password

Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed

