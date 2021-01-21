macOS Big Sur 11.2 RC now available with Bluetooth improvements, M1 Mac fixes, more

The Release Candidate version of macOS Big Sur 11.2 is now available to developers. This comes after Apple issued the iOS 14.4 and watchOS 7.3 RC versions earlier today. Head below for the full release notes for macOS Big Sur 11.2.

As a reminder, Apple has moved away from the previously-used golden master naming for near-final beta releases. Instead, going forward, the company will use the term “Release Candidate,” or RC, to reference a near-final beta release.

Developers can update to macOS Big Sur 11.2 RC by heading to the System Preferences application, then looking for the Software Update option. If you don’t immediately see the update available for download, keep checking as it is still rolling out and could take a few minutes to hit your device. The update features the build number 20D53.

Below are Apple’s release notes for macOS Big Sur 11.2:

macOS Big Sur 11.2 improves Bluetooth reliability and fixes the following issues:

External displays may show a black screen when connected to a Mac mini (M1, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter

Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app may not save

iCloud Drive could turn off after disabling the iCloud Drive Desktop & Documents Folders option

System Preferences may not unlock when entering your administrator password

Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed

If you spot any changes in macOS Big Sur 11.2 RC or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: