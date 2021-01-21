watchOS 7.3 RC released to developers with new unity watch face, Time to Walk feature, ECG in more countries

Apple has been testing watchOS 7.3 and other software updates since December last year, and now it seems the company is ready to release them to the public. Following the release of iOS 14.4 RC, Apple has just released watchOS 7.3 RC to developers — which brings a new watch face and also enables ECG in Japan and three other countries.

Apple has moved away from the previously-used golden master naming for near-final beta releases. Instead, going forward the company will use the term “Release Candidate,” or RC to reference a near-final beta release. RC builds are not available for the public.

According to the official release notes, watchOS 7.3 adds a new watch face inspired by the colors of the Pan-African flag. Apple says the new watch face has shapes that “change throughout the day as you move creating a face that’s unique to you.”

Another change in watchOS 7.3 RC is that the update enables the ECG feature in more countries: Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, and Thailand The ECG app allows users to take an electrocardiogram, measuring the electrical pulses of your heart. Irregular heart rate notifications are now also available in these countries for Apple Watch users.

In addition, watchOS 7.3 comes with “Time to Walk” guided audio walking workouts for Apple Fitness+ subscribers, something 9to5Mac had already reported earlier this month.

The release date of watchOS 7.3 for the public is still unknown, but the update will likely be available to all Apple Watch users in the coming days.

Release notes:

watchOS 7.3 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

Unity watch face inspired by the colors of the Pan-African Flag, the shapes change throughout the day as you move creating a face that’s unique to you

Time to Walk for Apple Fitness+ subscribers an audio experience in the Workout app where guests share inspiring stories as you walk

ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, and Thailand

Irregular heart rhythm notifications in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand

Fix for an issue where Control Center and Notification Center may be unresponsive when Zoom is enabled

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222

