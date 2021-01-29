Deals: Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ from $299, up to $150 off Retina 4K iMacs, more

Today’s best deals include Apple Watch Series 5, up to $150 off Apple’s Retina iMacs, and sport loop nylon bands. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ from $299

Best Buy is currently offering Apple Watch Series 5 Nike models from $299. Today’s deals include both GPS and cellular configurations on sale, in multiple sizes and colors. Originally $429 or more, Best Buy’s current sale price equates to a $20 price drop from our previous mention (or more). We’ve seen the highlighted GPS 44mm model above around $350 most recently.

Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a bright Retina display that will relay all of your pertinent fitness tracking data along with smartphone notifications. The Nike+ model arrives with an extra sporty band and added Watch faces to take your fitness experience to a new level. Cellular connectivity is another feature worth mentioning here, as it enables users to leave their iPhone at home while going on long runs.

Save up to $150 on Apple’s latest 21-inch Retina 4K iMac

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac i5 3.0GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,349. Typically fetching $1,499, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings, beats our previous mention by $30, and brings the price down to a new all-time low at Amazon.

Apple’s latest 21-inch iMac is an ideal machine for handling schoolwork, light content creation, and much more with its Retina 4K display and built-in AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics. A pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports headlines the I/O, but you’ll also find four USB-A slots for connecting legacy accessories as well as Gigabit Ethernet.

Add three sport nylon loop Apple Watch bands to your wrist

Amazon offers a 3-pack of Sport Nylon Loop Apple Watch Bands for $8. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $12 and originally was listed at $15. Today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked all-time.

Notable features here include a nylon sport band design that’s a fraction of the cost of Apple’s first-party options. You can count on a wide range of different colors on sale as part of today’s price drops. With an adjustable design and compatibility with every Apple Watch on the market, it’s a great way to add some additional style to your wrist without breaking the bank.

