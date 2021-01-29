Tim Cook pens letter to President Biden praising early action on preserving DACA

Apple CEO Tim Cook has penned a letter to US President Joe Biden on behalf of Business Roundtable. In the letter, Cook praises Biden’s swift action on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients and says the group looks forward to working together on future issues.

Business Roundtable is an organization that aims to support public policy to “defeat COVID-19, create American Jobs and restore US economic growth and competitiveness.” Cook serves on the board of directors and is also chairman of the Immigration Committee.

In today’s letter addressed to Biden, Cook praises the new administration for quick action on DACA.

Congratulations on your inauguration as President. On behalf of Business Roundtable, I want to commend you and share our appreciation for your executive action preserving protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients. We also want to thank you for making a permanent legal solution for DACA a priority in your First 100 Days, an effort we deeply support. For our companies, Dreamers are invaluable members of our team. These are young people who represent the best of our country – a place where individuals, in all our diversity, can come together to realize the American Dream and build a better future for the next generation. They know America as home and deserve the chance to pursue the same opportunities this country has long fostered.

Cook expressed his support for DACA multiple times throughout the Trump administration. On his first day in office, Biden signed a memorandum strengthening the program after Trump spent his four years in office attempting to dismantle it.

Cook also writes in today’s letter that there are many other issues facing the United States today and that he hopes the Business Roundtable can work together with the Biden Administration toward making the United States “a more innovative, equitable, and prosperous country.”

The full letter can be found below:

Dear Mr. President, Congratulations on your inauguration as President. On behalf of Business Roundtable, I want to commend you and share our appreciation for your executive action preserving protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients. We also want to thank you for making a permanent legal solution for DACA a priority in your First 100 Days, an effort we deeply support. There are so many pressing issues facing us today – from a raging pandemic to racial inequity and economic challenge. But in times of crisis, it is particularly important that we hold firm to our values. As we work to unify our country and navigate the many challenges ahead, providing permanent legal status for Dreamers is a crucial part of much-needed comprehensive immigration reform and will help us live up to our nation’s highest ideals. For our companies, Dreamers are invaluable members of our team. These are young people who represent the best of our country – a place where individuals, in all our diversity, can come together to realize the American Dream and build a better future for the next generation. They know America as home and deserve the chance to pursue the same opportunities this country has long fostered. Thank you for your leadership, your service to our country, and your commitment to advocating for our nation’s Dreamers. We look forward to working with you on this and many other issues as we work toward a more innovative, equitable and prosperous country. Sincerely, Tim Cook CEO, Apple Chair, Immigration Committee Business Roundtable

