Monday’s best deals: Apple Watch SE Nike+ $232, New Beats Flex Earbuds $40, more

Monday’s best deals include Apple Watch SE Nike+, as well as the New Beats Flex wireless earbud at $40 and an Anker Charging Gold Box from $10. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch SE Nike+ has dropped to $232

Nike is currently offering the Apple Watch SE Nike+ GPS 44mm for $232. Usually fetching $309, today’s offer amounts to 24% in savings, beats our previous mention on the standard edition model by $18, and marks a new all-time low.

Apple Watch SE arrives with a more affordable design than the flagship Series 6 but still packs many of the most popular features. There’s a Retina OLED display that’s complemented by a swim-proof design, heart rate monitoring, and other fitness tracking functionality. Though, you will miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor here. Plus, the Nike+ model packs a sportier band, as well as some exclusive Watch faces.

New Beats Flex wireless earbuds are $40

Amazon is currently offering the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones for $40 in a variety of styles. Usually fetching $50, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5 and marking a new all-time low.

Headlining the feature set on the New Beats Flex, you’ll find Apple’s W1 chip built-in, which offers fast pairing as well as up to 12 hours of listening on a single charge. The around-neck design delivers an inline microphone with playback controls and is perfect for working out thanks to added water- and sweat-resistance.

Anker Charging Gold Box takes up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers a variety of Anker charging products at all-time low prices starting at $10. You’ll find a variety of charging accessories for the desktop setup, as well as your everyday carry. There’s up to 40% in savings to be had, with a variety of offerings to choose from.

