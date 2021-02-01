Hands-on with Apple’s new Black Unity sport band

Apple has introduced an all new “Black Unity” sport band to help celebrate Black History Month. Starting today, you can visit your local Apple store (if it’s open) or order one on Apple.com. We got our hands on the beautiful new band, and here’s what it looks like.

The packaging is the first thing you see, and Apple has customized the Apple Watch band packaging specifically for the Black Unity band and the Unity watch face. It’s really cool and frankly fun packaging compared to what’s in the traditional watchband boxes.

The band itself is quite beautiful. It has these slick color-blocked areas that sweep across different parts of the band. On the pin side of the band, Apple has used green, and on the hole side of the band they’ve used red. These colors are of course an homage to the Pan-African flag.

Like last year’s Pride sport band, they have used compression molding to blend the different-colored pieces of fluoroelastomer together. This particular implementation is quite different, though.

Apple has also printed a “Black Unity” marker on the inside of the band along with the custom pin that says “Truth • Power • Solidarity.” The pin itself is space black rather than silver. Below you can see what the band looks like on a few different watch cases. It looks particularly good on the white ceramic and red aluminum watch cases.

You can also use the new “Unity” watch face that has matching colors. It’s available as part of the latest watchOS 7.3 software update. The new Black Unity sport band is available now for $49. Let us know what you think of this new design in the comments below!







