CalDigit’s new USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ‘Element Hub’ adds 7 ports to your MacBook

CalDigit is out today with an interesting new compact USB 4/Thunderbolt 4/USB-C dock. The Element Hub adds lots of I/O and bandwidth to connect your MacBook with new and legacy devices and 4K/8K displays.

The CalDigit Element Hub features a nice reversible design that makes it easy to use on the left or right side of your MacBook Pro or Air. It works with any MacBook with USB-C, but the new M1 MacBook Pro and Air can take full advantage of the Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 connectivity.

The front features 4 USB-A ports with up to 10Gbps data speeds and 7.5W power output.

The back features 3 USB4/USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports that offer 40Gbps data, up to 18W power output, and support for an 8K display or dual 4K displays at 60Hz.

There’s also 60W power pass through for your MacBook.

The Element Hub is going to retail for $179.99. But with pre-orders opening today, CalDigit is doing a launch special of $139.99. Orders are set to ship in mid-February.

Get a closer look at this new Thunderbolt Hub in the video below:

