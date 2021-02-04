Latest Apple Pay promotions offer in-app discounts for Valentine’s Day shopping

Apple has announced its annual Apple Pay Valentine’s Day promotion, offering users exclusive discounts when they check out with Apple Pay in popular apps and websites. This year, you can lock in Apple Pay savings through Shutterfly, 1-800-Flowers, and more.

Apple explains:

Send your valentine — and yourself — a special treat with exclusive offers on flowers, jewelry, and more when you shop with Apple Pay. Now through February 14. 1-800-Flowers: $15 off when you spend $39.99 or more with promo code APPLEPAY. Shutterfly: Free 5×7 custom Easel Back Canvas for photo display with promo code LOVEAPPLEPAY in app. BaubleBar: 20% off earrings, necklaces, and more with promo code APPLEPAY.

Apple is also touting local Guides that are available on Apple Maps in honor of Valentine’s Day. The company says that users in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, and Chicago can find “great takeout” with special Valentine’s Day guides powered by The Infatuation.

Apple regularly offers in-app discounts across apps and services using Apple Pay, and Valentine’s promotions have become an annual tradition. You can keep up with all of the latest Apple Pay news in our full guide right here.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: