Super Bowl LV: How to watch for free on iPhone, Mac, and Apple TV, halftime show details, more

- Feb. 4th 2021 10:38 am PT

Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET with the reigning champions – the Kansas City Chiefs defending their title against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With in-person attendance limited amid the pandemic, more people than ever will be tuning in from home. Follow along for a few ways to watch Super Bowl LV for free on the web, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. We’ll also cover the halftime show details and a fun option to watch virtually with others this year.

Super Bowl LV is set to be exciting with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs facing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. This marks Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance and the Buccaneers narrowly lost to the Chiefs back in week 12.

NFL.com gives the slight edge to the Chiefs beating the Bucs with odds at 52% after running a host of simulations. But it’s also important to note the the Bucs have the home-field advantage.

Below we’ll look at multiple places to watch for free including the web, iPhone, Apple TV, Mac, and more.

Table of contents

Image via ESPN

When to watch Super Bowl LV

  • Super Bowl LV kicks off Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. CT / 3:30 p.m. PT
    • Official pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. CT / 11:30 a.m. PT

Where is Super Bowl LV?

  • Super Bowl LV will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

How to watch Super Bowl LV for free on iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, web

CBS Sports

If you have cable or over-the-air access to CBS you can watch there, but you can also watch for free on:

You can also watch in the CBS All-Access app

Yahoo Sports

NFL

How to watch Super Bowl LV free halftime show

Pepsi halftime show and more

Top and bottom images via NFL.com

