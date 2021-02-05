TV+ original ‘The Snoopy Show’ gets the spotlight with Apple․com homepage takeover

- Feb. 5th 2021 5:23 am PT

0

Apple’s partnership with Peanuts started with Snoopy in Space for Apple TV+. Then the beloved Peanuts Charlie Brown holiday specials became Apple TV+ exclusives (then later opened back up to PBS too). Now Apple is promoting the new The Snoopy Show with an Apple.com homepage takeover as the famous Peanuts pup gets the spotlight.

Here’s how Apple describes the new Peanuts Apple TV+ original series:

The world’s most iconic dog is ready for his close-up. Dive into new adventures with the happy-dancing, high-flying, big-dreaming beagle, who’s joined by best friend Woodstock and rest of the Peanuts gang.

The Snoopy Show season 1 is available to watch now with 6 episodes:

  • Happiness Is a Dancing Dog
  • Never Bug a Beagle
  • The Curse of a Fuzzy Face
  • Happiness is a Snow Day
  • Just Your Basic Beagle
  • Bugable, Hugable, Beagle

The Snoopy Show requires an Apple TV+ subscription or you can start watching with a free-trial if you haven’t given the service a shot yet.

Lear more about everything available on Apple TV+:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.