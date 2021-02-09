Older Apple TV losing CBS All Access channel next month, AirPlay suggested

There’s more bad news for users of the older Apple TV today. Last week, YouTube announced that it would discontinue its third-generation Apple TV app in March. Now, the CBS All Access channel is also being removed from the third-generation Apple TV as the streaming service transitions to Paramount+.

As first spotted by MacRumors, the CBS All Access application has started displaying the following warning message to third-generation Apple TV users:

We wanted to let you know that starting March 4, 2021, CBS All Access will no longer be available on this device. On March 4, CBS All Access will become Paramount+. You can watch Paramount+ on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, iPhone, or iPad. With AirPlay, you can also stream Paramount+ from your iOS device directly to any Apple TV (3rd generation or later) or AirPlay 2-compatible smart TV.

As the warning message makes clear, this change is due to the transition from CBS All Access to Paramount+. The Paramount+ streaming service will launch on March 4, offering users a “revamped” experience compared to CBS All Access.

This is the second piece of bad news for third-generation Apple TV users in recent weeks. Last week, YouTube announced that beginning in early March, AirPlay will be required for video playback on the third-generation Apple TV.

Starting early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on Apple TV (3rd generation). You can still watch YouTube on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, iPhone, or iPad. With AirPlay, you can also stream YouTube from your iOS device directly to any Apple TV (3rd generation or later).

Neither of these changes affects Apple TV HD (fourth generation) and Apple TV 4K (fifth generation), which run on tvOS and have a dedicated App Store. The affected third-generation Apple TV was introduced in 2012.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: