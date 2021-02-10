App Store tax and price changes coming for Germany, South Korea, more

Apple shared an update today on its Developer site with the latest tax and price changes for the App Store coming to four countries including Germany and South Korea. There’s also an update coming for the Apple Push Notification service server certificate.

Apple detailed the new App Store tax and price changes coming soon in a Developer update:

Cameroon: New value-added tax of 19.25% Zimbabwe: New value-added tax of 14.5% Prices of apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) on the App Store will increase in these regions. Germany: Value-added tax rate reversion to 19% after temporary decrease to 16%. Prices on the App Store will not change. Republic of Korea: Prices of alternative tiers for apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) will be adjusted to allow for additional locally relevant pricing conventions.

Apple says “Once these changes go into effect, the Pricing and Availability section of My Apps will be updated.” And also shared a reminder that developers can their app and in-app pricing at any time.

Meanwhile, Apple gave a heads-up about a change for the Apple Push Notification service server certificate set for March 2021:

On March 29, 2021, token and certificate-based HTTP/2 connections to the Apple Push Notification service must incorporate the new root certificate (AAACertificateServices 5/12/2020) which replaces the old GeoTrust Global CA root certificate. To ensure a seamless transition and to avoid push notification delivery failures, verify that both the old and new root certificates for the HTTP/2 interface are included in the Trust Store of each of your notification servers before March 29. Note that Apple Push Notification service SSL provider certificates issued to you by Apple do not need be to updated at this time.

