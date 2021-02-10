PCalc for Mac gets robust button layout editor to easily build your perfect calculator

The popular PCalc calculator app has received a great update for Mac today. The latest version brings a full-on button layout editor to create the exact calculator you want on your Mac – including customization of the menu bar widget. Other new changes include widget layouts available to use in the main app, the ability to resize button layouts, and more.

PCalc creator James Thomson shared the news on Twitter as the update landed on the Mac App Store.

Existing and new users alike will be excited to use the new “fully featured button layout editor” to create totally customized Mac calculators.

With this PCalc update, James says “It’s the roll your own calculator construction set for the rest of us!”

Along with the big customization updates, PCalc for Mac gets a number of bug fixes and other performance improvements.

PCalc for Mac runs $9.99 as a one-time purchase from the Mac App Store. PCalc for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and iMessage is also available for $9.99.

PCalc for Mac 4.9 full release notes:

PCalc for the Mac now has a fully featured button layout editor. Finally!

You can now edit all the button layouts, including the layout of the menu bar widget.

You can now resize the button layouts.

You can now use the widget layouts in the main app.

Added a new “Currencies” layout to the widget.

Added a disclosure triangle to the widget to collapse it down to just the display.

The widget now has bigger buttons in the “Advanced” layout, and shows the display mode and RPN stack depth.

The widget now works with any custom keyboard shortcuts you set for the main app.

The widget can now download currency rates separately from the main app.

The widget is now scriptable via AppleScript.

Fixed a problem with bold key text in the widget.

Fixed a problem with the widget not resizing properly.

Fixed a problem with the tickertape in the widget.

Fixed a problem with parentheses count on the splitscreen iPad layouts.

Fixed a problem with black text appearing on the buttons in the Touch Bar.

Fixed a crash when resetting user layouts.

