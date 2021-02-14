Macs may not be susceptible to the same malware as Windows PCs, but their popularity in the workforce means Mac computers are being targeted with their own malware more than ever. Sophos Home offers commercial-grade-level security for Mac, iPhone, iPad, PC, and Android, and each version of Sophos Home is customized for each operating system. From verifying URLs for malicious web pages on iOS to scanning and removing malware on macOS, Sophos Home protects your security and privacy on all your devices. Read on to learn more and save 30% off Sophos Home with an exclusive deal for 9to5Mac readers.

Sophos Home is packed with protection and features that are perfect for all your devices. The cross-platform security works on up to 10 Macs and Windows PCs so you can protect your friends and family, too. Have a mix of iPhone, iPad, and even Android devices? There’s no limit to how many devices you can install Sophos Home on iOS and Android. That means you can protect your own devices and all those that you end up doing tech support for.

Stop data from being compromised

Mac users will appreciate the added layers of security Sophos Home provides. For example, Sophos Home will automatically block compromised websites and phishing sites as well as unwanted access to your webcam and microphone. Sophos Home also provides ransomeware security so personal files and photos can’t be compromised.

This removes risk for all users, and for tech-savvy readers it ensures that friends and family aren’t being tricked by deceptive phishing schemes. Preventing data from being compromised with Sophos Home is much easier than recovering from personal data being obtained by phishing schemes and malicious actors.

And remember, Sophos Home isn’t just for Mac and iOS users. Windows PCs and Android devices are protected as well.

Manage your protection from anywhere

Sophos Home gives you the power to monitor your device security from anywhere with robust features that keep you in the know. This is possible thanks to Sophos Home mobile apps and the cloud dashboard.

For example, Sophos Home can perform remote scans on devices if you’re the go-to resource for tech support with friends and family. You can also receive alerts when issues are detected, and Sophos Home lets you remotely configure security settings from anywhere.

Boost your privacy

Even the most sophisticated user has to deal with compromised passwords and common tracking codes that follow us around the web. Sophos Home works to prevent this from happening by actively searching for and removing tracking codes so browsing can be truly private. Sophos Home also stops applications from being able to access your username and password so you stay in charge of keeping your credentials safe.

Sophos Home also includes live email and chat support for 12 hours a day on Monday through Friday, and 24/7 access to a robust knowledge base online.

Sophos Home 30% off deal

One-, two-, or three-year licenses are available for Sophos Home that protect up to 10 devices. And the software is currently a better deal than ever with all of the license options going for 30% off. The one-year regularly sells for $59.99, now $41.99; the two-year is normally $99.99, now $69.99; and the three-year at $139.99 is on sale for $97.99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: