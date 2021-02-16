Apple Card adds exclusive deals on health apps for American Heart Month

In honor of American Heart Month this February, Apple is adding a handful of limited-time new benefits to Apple Card. This includes savings on popular apps such as Strava, Sleep Cycle, and more. Apple announced the new promotions in an email today to Apple Card holders.

Apple says in the email:

This month, Apple Card is bringing you special offers on financing Apple Watch with Apple Card Monthly Installments, and on a variety of fitness and wellness apps. Apple Card is bringing you exclusive offers for new subscribers to the following health and wellness apps, so you can save while you move. Just redeem them on your iPhone.

Here are the promotions:

Strava: Get a 60-day trial free.

Get a 60-day trial free. Ten Percent Happier: Get 40% off on the annual subscription.

Get 40% off on the annual subscription. Sleep Cycle: Get 50% off on the annual subscription. 7-day free trial.

Get 50% off on the annual subscription. 7-day free trial. Lifesum: Get 50% off on the annual subscription.

Apple is also touting that you can use Apple Card to purchase an Apple Watch with financing over 24 months:

Select Apple Card Monthly Installments to buy a new Apple Watch and enjoy 0% APR financing for 24 months — that’s like paying as little as 39 cents per day for an Apple Watch SE.

Apple also has details on the boosted trade-in values for older Apple Watch models, as we reported earlier this month:

Already own an Apple Watch? For a limited time, get extra trade-in savings on Apple Watch and experience Fitness+ free for 3 months.3 Trade-in offer ends on February 28, 2021.

Apple says that you can redeem these Apple Card offers on your iPhone.

