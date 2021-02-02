Apple Watch trade-in value jumps for American Heart Month to promote SE and Series 6

February is American Hearth Month, and Apple wants to get you in a brand-new Apple Watch — for the health of your heart, of course. Apple observes the effort to put a spotlight on the issue of heart disease each year by increasing Apple Watch trade-in value for customers.

What does that mean for potential Apple Watch upgraders? Last year Apple boosted the trade-in value for Apple Watch Series 2 and 3 to match the trade-in value of Series 4 models in a move to promote the state-of-the-art Series 5. This year there are two new models with the flagship Apple Watch Series 6 and affordable Apple Watch SE.

Trade-in deal

In a promotional banner displayed on Apple’s online store, the company touts this message this year:

Get extra trade‑in savings on Apple Watch during Heart Month. Shop Series 6 from $239 or SE from $199.

Here’s how trade-in works during the month of February:

Purchase Apple Watch Series 6 from $239 by trading-in Apple Watch Series 4 in good condition

Purchase Apple Watch SE from $199 by trading-in Apple Watch Series 2 in good condition

The trade-in promotion amounts to an additional $10 and $20 in credit, respectively, compared to the usual trade-in values. Trade-in values for Apple Watch Series 1 through 5 are boosted from $5 to $20 depending on the model during the promo. For deals throughout the year, follow 9to5Toys for Apple Watch promotions and more.

Direct discounts from Apple are rare, of course, so the boosted trade-in values just might be enough to encourage existing customers on older models to upgrade. More generally, the trade-in value promotion highlights one of many key uses of the Apple Watch. Customers are able to passively measure heart rate and even receive alerts when heart rates rise or drop below a certain threshold.

