Apple Watch Black Unity Collection featured in custom Apple Store displays

Apple is celebrating Black History Month in Apple Stores across the world with displays highlighting the Apple Watch Series 6 Black Unity Collection. The collection of limited-edition watches and bands became available in stores on February 1.

A bright backdrop referencing the colors of the Pan-African flag fills the Apple Watch Display Table in stores. To debut the new collection and Unity watch face, Apple has dedicated the entire glass-topped table to Black Unity. Demo iPads introduce customers to the designs and Apple’s mission with a message echoed on Apple’s website:

Inspired by the colors of the Pan‑African flag, the Black Unity Collection celebrates a symbol that unites people across the African Diaspora. Apple supports organizations dedicated to advancing racial equity and justice.

While many Apple Stores in the U.S. remain temporarily closed or open for Express storefront pickup only, 9to5Mac reader Daiki Shimizu stopped by Apple Omotesando in Tokyo to photograph the display. If you’d like to see the collection in person, make sure to check if walk-in customers are currently accepted at your local store.

Black Unity仕様になってるApple Watchのテーブルも紹介してもらいました 2月中限定発売でなくなり次第終了らしい pic.twitter.com/s3BBWCjYyA — Daiki Shimizu (@432daiki) February 2, 2021

To try the new Unity watch face, update your Apple Watch to watchOS 7.3. Apple today also released a set of matching Unity wallpapers for iPhones, iPads and Macs.

The Apple Watch Black Unity Collection is just one part of Apple’s initiatives for Black History Month 2021. A six-week series of Today at Apple sessions in collaboration with It’s Nice That will shine a light on creativity’s role in fighting inequality. The sessions will be hosted by Apple Store Creative Pros, moderated by curator and writer Kimberly Drew, and led by guests Tré Seals, Shan Wallace, and Joshua Kissi.

On Instagram, Apple today began the Hometown series, which will highlight more than 30 Black photographers and their hometowns through the month of February.

