Apple shares matching ‘Unity’ wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Last week Apple introduced a new watch face for Apple Watch called “Unity” for celebrating Black History Month. The face uses the same colors as the Pan-African flag and changes with your movement. Today, they’ve updated Apple.com with official new “Unity” wallpapers available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

To download these new wallpapers, head over to the main watch page on Apple.com and scroll down to the “Find out more” button. Click on it and scroll down to the wallpaper section. From there you can select the wallpaper size you need for your device.

These wallpapers are super cool and match the new Unity face and new Black Unity watchband perfectly. You can check out our hands-on with the new Black Unity watchband as well as our first look at the new Unity watch face currently available as part of the watchOS 7.3 software update.

All three wallpapers in the gallery below are available. The macOS wallpaper is ultra-wide and optimized for devices like the 16″ MacBook Pro. The iPadOS wallpaper is square, so it will look great on any iPad. And of course, the iPhone wallpaper is optimized for iPhones with Face ID but will work just fine on other iPhones. Let us know what you think about these in the comments below!







FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: