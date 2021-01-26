Today at Apple and It’s Nice That partner on virtual creative sessions to inspire positive change

Apple is collaborating with design and art publisher It’s Nice That to celebrate the role of creativity in rebuilding a better world. More than 20 top artists and designers will share skills and inspiration during the virtual series titled New World.

New World is an opportunity to shake off the weight of a tumultuous year and move forward with the kind of positive creative work that will fuel societal change. The artists Apple and It’s Nice That have gathered will reflect on the past year and channel the emotions of the moment through their designs, illustrations, fine art, photography, and more.

Starting today, you can visit Apple’s website to sign up for the first of many virtual sessions hosted through Webex. The sessions are free to attend and hosted live for anyone around the world. Your name and face won’t be visible to other participants. More events will be posted in the coming weeks, so check back often for new opportunities.

Featured artists include Cachetejack, Camila Falquez, Konstantinos Trichas, Sara Andreasson, Sprint, Studio Dumbar, Studio Nari, Thukral & Tagra, Studio Safar, and WWWesh Studio. During February, which is Black History Month, three sessions moderated by curator and writer Kimberly Drew and led by guests Tré Seals, Shan Wallace, and Joshua Kissi will shine a light on creativity’s role in fighting inequality.

It’s Nice That has published extensive discussions with some of the creatives participating in the New World program on its website. Five Creative Guides developed with Apple will also be published at It’s Nice That throughout the series. Each guide will cover a specific skill such as creating a typeface or taking the perfect portrait.

Today at Apple sessions moved from in-store to online last year due to the pandemic, and New World is the most expansive virtual program yet. Online sessions continue year-round around the world, from London’s Music Revival to New York City’s collaboration with Youth Design Center.

