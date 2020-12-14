Today at Apple is teaming up with Brooklyn’s Youth Design Center to kick off 2021 with new creative opportunities. From March 3 to June 13, New York City youth will develop their portfolios with free guidance from visionary local creators.

The Today at Apple Youth Program brings together the Youth Design Center, Lower Eastside Girls Club, and Ghetto Film School to offer online sessions and creative projects. All three organizations provide community outreach by connecting young people to post-secondary skills and STEAM education.

Applications to participate in the program are now open to New York City youth ages 15 to 18, and must be returned by January 15, 2021. Applicants will be asked to submit a link to their creative work and a 30-60 second introduction video. Youth will be notified in mid-February 2021 of their application status.

If you’d like to learn more about the Today at Apple Youth Program, a virtual info session will be hosted on December 16 from 6:30–7:30 p.m. EST. Registration is free.

Virtual Today at Apple events are hosted through interactive Webex sessions and moderated by Apple team members. American Sign Language interpreters are available. Participants can ask questions in the chat and submit projects to be highlighted onscreen. To protect privacy, names or faces of attendees are never displayed without permission.

Apple supported youth opportunities in 2020 with several online Today at Apple programs. Made in LDN Music Survival helped young London artists craft their production skills. Sentrock’s Summer Studio turned Chicago into a virtual classroom. Sisterhood Story sessions collaborated with Girls Who Code. A Creative Ideas Fund provided the resources to make art ideas a reality.

