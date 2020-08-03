Today at Apple and Sentrock turn Chicago into a virtual classroom for hundreds of students

Last week, artists from Chicago shared their inspiration with hundreds of students across the city through Sentrock’s Summer Studio. The collaboration with Today at Apple brought virtual sessions to Chicagoland youth to keep creativity flowing even during challenging times.
Registration for Sentrock’s Summer Studio opened last month and drew hundreds of interested students. The young creatives tuned in through Webex from July 27-31 to hear from artists Sentrock, Hailey M Losselyong, Norma Ojeda, Nikko Washington, and Lizz Ortiz. The program was designed for high-school students from the Chicagoland area, but ultimately saw participants join from as far away as Mexico.
Sentrock kicked off the week on Monday by demonstrating live art from his studio and answering dozens of questions. After each session, students shared works they created inspired by the artists they learned from. Some used a digital canvas and others paper — the goal wasn’t to promote products, but creativity.
Today WE held the first ever virtual session in America by @apple led by me, out of this messy studio in Chicago. 100s of students were watching & I was able to to answers dozens of questions directly from students directly from their homes or wherever they were! THANK YOU TO THE TEACHERS & PARENTS INVESTING IN THIER STUDENTS & GETTING THEM PLUGGED IN 🚨I think we might have stated something, stay tuned to what @hai_ey , @_no_art , @nikko.washington & @lizzxortiz are bringing this week (link in bio) 📸 @danny.cantu
Commissioned by @apple. Thank you to everyone who logged in to my virtual session for Sentrock’s Summer Studio! I had fun sharing my story and teaching a few drawing techniques. The students created such amazing work today! Stay tuned for other virtual sessions led by more amazing artists! @sentrock @hai_ey @nikko.washington @lizzxortiz @sentrockstudio #todayatapple
Next up, 20 creatives from the program are continuing on for two weeks of deep dives into typography, line, color, collaboration, and storytelling. Watch for updates by Sentrock’s crew on Instagram to see what’s happening. Following the virtual classroom’s success in Chicago, we’d love to see similar Today at Apple programs pop up in more cities across the country.
Lead image by Danny Cantu
Thank you to everyone that followed along with us this week! And to everyone that checked into my session earlier today. I had a student check-in from Mexico and I was so honored to have the opportunity to share my story to people from all over. Special shoutout to the team behind the scenes. Thanks for all the support and help along the way. I’m looking forward to the next session! Check out the work by these amazing artists! #todayatapple
