Today at Apple and Sentrock turn Chicago into a virtual classroom for hundreds of students

Last week, artists from Chicago shared their inspiration with hundreds of students across the city through Sentrock’s Summer Studio. The collaboration with Today at Apple brought virtual sessions to Chicagoland youth to keep creativity flowing even during challenging times.

Registration for Sentrock’s Summer Studio opened last month and drew hundreds of interested students. The young creatives tuned in through Webex from July 27-31 to hear from artists Sentrock, Hailey M Losselyong, Norma Ojeda, Nikko Washington, and Lizz Ortiz. The program was designed for high-school students from the Chicagoland area, but ultimately saw participants join from as far away as Mexico.

Sentrock kicked off the week on Monday by demonstrating live art from his studio and answering dozens of questions. After each session, students shared works they created inspired by the artists they learned from. Some used a digital canvas and others paper — the goal wasn’t to promote products, but creativity.

Art inspired by Sentrock’s Summer Studio sessions. (Clockwise: @j.joyart, @niqjames, @riri.froehlich, @avanibean)

Next up, 20 creatives from the program are continuing on for two weeks of deep dives into typography, line, color, collaboration, and storytelling. Watch for updates by Sentrock’s crew on Instagram to see what’s happening. Following the virtual classroom’s success in Chicago, we’d love to see similar Today at Apple programs pop up in more cities across the country.

If you attend a virtual Today at Apple session, share your creations with us. Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

Lead image by Danny Cantu

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: