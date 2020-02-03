Apple bumps trade-in values for Apple Watch Series 2 and 3 to $100 for Heart Month

February is Heart Month and Apple is taking the opportunity to offer customers better trade-in deals for Apple Watch Series 2 and 3 when upgrading to Series 5. The promotion sees the older Apple Watch models valued at the same $100 that Apple is giving for Series 4.

Last week we learned about the Apple Watch Heart Month Challenge that begins February 8th and today, Apple boosted the trade-in values of Apple Watch Series 2 and 3 to incentivize any current customers wanting to upgrade to a Series 5 watch (via MacRumors).

On the Apple Watch landing page is a banner sharing the new promotion:

February is Heart Month. Get Apple Watch Series 5 starting at $299 with trade-in of Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3.

That $299 price for a Series 5 Apple Watch after an eligible trade-in would be for a 40mm aluminum GPS model. Of course, that increased (up to) $100 trade-in value is can be applied to more expensive Series 5 models as well.

Apple Watch Series 5 brings a number of notable upgrades from those coming from Apple Watch Series 2 and 3 like a larger display, upgraded processor, always-on display, ECG readings, and more.

The promotion brings a $30-$40 increase in Series 2 and 3 trade-in values that Apple was previously offering. After picking out your Series 5 model, look for the “Add a trade-in” option just above the Add to Bag button on Apple.com to take advantage of the offer.

