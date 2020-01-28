Apple Watch ‘Heart Month Challenge’ kicking off in February with sweet 2020 stickers

Forget to ‘Ring in the New Year’ with your Apple Watch? Your next chance to complete an Apple Watch Activity Challenge is quickly approaching! The annual ‘Heart Month Challenge’ returns in February with a sweet new set of digital stickers and virtual 2020 medal.

If you’re not into closing all three rings everyday, you can go a little easier on yourself with this one:

Put your heart into earning this award! Close your Exercise ring for seven days in a row starting February 8 and ending February 14.

No need to close your Move and Stand rings (unless you have a streak going!) for the Heart Month Challenge. Just complete 30 minutes of exercise between February 8 and Valentine’s Day.

Here’s the new set of stickers that will be unlocked upon completion:

