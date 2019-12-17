Apple Watch ‘Ring in the New Year’ Activity Challenge returning in January after missing 2019

- Dec. 17th 2019 11:25 am PT

Apple Watch users will soon see an alert for an upcoming Activity Challenge set for next month. The almost annual ‘Ring in the New Year’ challenge will kick off in January, marking the first Apple Watch promotion of 2020. That’s almost annual because Apple did not push a similar challenge for 2019 after starting the tradition three years earlier.

Apple Watch Activity Challenges are meant to promote using the watch for promote discovering and using workout tracking features.

For this challenge, Apple Watch users can unlock a special award in the Activity app (and unique stickers for iMessage and FaceTime) after completing a meeting a specific goal: close all three Activity rings for seven days in a row.

That means standing and moving around for at least one minute of 12 different hours, meeting the globally recommended 30 minutes of exercise per day, and burning your personal goal of active calories throughout the day.

The challenge is set to go live from January 7th through January 31st just in case anyone gives up on New Year Resolutions during the first week. Apple Watch customers will receive an alert about the new challenge before it goes live.

