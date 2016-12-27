Apple promoting fitness in January with month-long ‘New Year’ Apple Watch Activity Challenge

Last month Apple introduced the first Activity Challenge for Apple Watch users on Thanksgiving Day, and now it appears a ‘Ring In the New Year’ challenge will be the next Activity Challenge. The next Apple Watch Activity Challenge has slightly different rules than the first…

For Apple’s Thanksgiving Day Activity Challenge in the United States, Apple Watch users needed to complete a 5K walk or run using the Workout app or a compatible third-party fitness tracking app to unlock a special iMessage sticker and an Activity achievement.

Apple’s second Activity Challenge is all about creating a healthy habits streak. It might take a little more work to achieve, but it will last all through January in case you miss the first opportunity:

Earn this special achievement when you close all three Activity rings each day for any full week, Monday to Sunday, in January. You’ll also earn special stickers in the Messages app.

The mention of “stickers” versus “sticker” also means completing this challenge will unlock multiple stickers whereas the 5K challenge only unlocked a single sticker in the Activity Messages app.

Completing all three Activity rings means standing and moving around for at least 1 minute of 12 different hours each day, completing 30 minutes of exercise throughout the day, and meeting your personal move goal for burning active calories.

The last Activity Challenge did have a few issues with correctly giving Apple Watch users credit for achieving the goal, however, so hopefully the bugs have been sorted for this next one.

The alert should come in after midnight on Wednesday morning depending on your location.

Via news.com/au

