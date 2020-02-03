Monday’s best deals include Apple Watch Series 5 from $355, plus markdowns on iPad Pro and the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 5 hits new all-time lows

Amazon is offering various Apple Watch Series 5 GPS models from $355, delivering a $44 discount and marking new all-time Amazon lows. Those interested in higher-end configurations can save big with Amazon taking up to $250 off stainless steel, Milanese Loop, and other Cellular listings. Check out the entire sale here.

Make sure to put your savings to good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there that you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here. We also have a number of notable deals on Apple Watch bands from Best Buy, too.

Nearly all of Apple’s iPad Pros are up to $199 off

Amazon is currently taking up to $199 off Apple’s 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with entry-level models and higher-end configurations returning to match our previous mentions starting at $675 for the 64GB 11-inch model. These offers are also tied with the holiday discounts and some of the best we’ve seen in months. Apple’s most recent iteration of iPad Pro sports a list of enticing features like a Liquid Retina ProMotion display packing True Tone and wide color support. You’ll also be able to go all day with up to 10 hours of battery life, enjoy its 12MP camera, and leverage FaceID.

Take $300 off various 16-inch MacBook Pro models

Amazon offers the Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB for $2,099. Upgrade to the i9 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB model for $2,499. That’s a $300 savings in both instances and a return to our previous mention in January. Both offers are currently being matched at B&H. Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned “Magic” keyboard alongside a larger 3072 × 1920 display. There’s 512GB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

