Deals: Apple Watch Series 6 $69 off, Speck iPhone 12 cases from $20, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by Apple Watch Series 6 models at $69 off, as well as Speck iPhone 12 cases starting at $20 and Plugable’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $22. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 6 now up to $69 off

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models starting at $379 with both GPS and Cellular models on sale. You’ll be able to save as much as $69, with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low in many cases.

Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of upgrades to your wrist, including the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity for leaving your iPhone behind during long runs and the like.

Save on Speck iPhone 12 cases starting at $20

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Speck iPhone 12 cases headlined by the Presidio2 Grip on from $25 in a variety of colors. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $45, today’s offer is good for an up to 45% price cut and marks the second-best prices we’ve seen across the lineup. Speck’s Presidio2 case covers your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in a dual-layer design that protects against up to 13-foot drops. On top of a raised lip to keep your screen scratch-free, there are also added antimicrobial features here, as well as a textured design on the back for extra grip to complete the package.

Plugable’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub is now $22

Plugable’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $22. Down from its $30 going rate, you’re saving 26% here, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $3 and marking a new all-time low. Bringing seven ports to your Mac over a single USB-C cable, this hub adds plenty of legacy I/O back to your machine alongside 87W power passthrough to still let you enjoy a single cord setup. Its three USB 3.0 slots pair with SD card readers and a 4K60 HDMI output to complete the package.

