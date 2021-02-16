What’s new in iOS 14.5 beta 2? Music app changes, new emoji, more

- Feb. 16th 2021 11:21 am PT

Apple has officially released the second beta of iOS 14.5 to developers, and it includes a handful of new changes and features compared to iOS 14.5 beta 1. There are changes to the Music app, new emoji, and more.

iOS 14.5 beta 2 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. The build number for today’s update is 18E5154f.

In the meantime, head below for a closer look at all of the new feature and changes we’ve discorded so far.

What’s new in iOS 14.5 beta 2?

  • Users on Reddit suggest that iOS 14.5 beta 2 fixes green tint issue affecting some iPhone owners
  • The Settings app Software Update wording has been changed again, this time to remove the green checkmark
  • The Music app includes new swipe gestures for adding songs to your queue as well as new pop-over menus for other controls (via Reddit)
  • With iPadOS 14.5, iPad (8th generation), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation), and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) now mute the built-in microphone when its Smart Folio is closed.
  • New Shortcuts actions to enable/disable orientation lock, change cellular modes, and take screenshots

