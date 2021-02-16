What’s new in iOS 14.5 beta 2? Music app changes, new emoji, more

Apple has officially released the second beta of iOS 14.5 to developers, and it includes a handful of new changes and features compared to iOS 14.5 beta 1. There are changes to the Music app, new emoji, and more.

iOS 14.5 beta 2 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. The build number for today’s update is 18E5154f.

If you spot any other changes in iOS 14.5 beta 2, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac throughout the rest of the week.

In the meantime, head below for a closer look at all of the new feature and changes we’ve discorded so far.

What’s new in iOS 14.5 beta 2?

Users on Reddit suggest that iOS 14.5 beta 2 fixes green tint issue affecting some iPhone owners

The Settings app Software Update wording has been changed again, this time to remove the green checkmark

The Music app includes new swipe gestures for adding songs to your queue as well as new pop-over menus for other controls (via Reddit)





iOS 14.5 adds over 200 new emoji to iPhone, including AirPods Max-inspired headphone design Full coverage of the new emoji



With iPadOS 14.5, iPad (8th generation), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation), and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) now mute the built-in microphone when its Smart Folio is closed. Full coverage of the new iPad privacy features

New Shortcuts actions to enable/disable orientation lock, change cellular modes, and take screenshots

#watchOS7 in #watchOS 7.4 beta 2 the screen animation on #AppleWatch, related to unlocking your #iPhone (FaceID) with Apple Watch while wearing a face mask has been slightly redesigned https://t.co/HagE4WMEiM pic.twitter.com/eTUJzrcpxW — AR7 (@AR72014) February 16, 2021

Again, if you spot any other changes in iOS 14.5 beta 2 or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: