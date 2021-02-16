iOS 14.5 adds over 200 new emoji to iPhone, including AirPods Max-inspired headphone design

Apple released iOS 14.5 beta 2 for developers today and one of the changes that will certainly get a lot of attention is over 200 new emoji. Follow along below for a look at everything coming with the latest iOS beta update.

Reported by Emojipedia, Apple has included 217 new emoji with iOS 14.5 beta 2. The new emoji come from the Emoji 13.1 specification that was certified back in 2020 and will officially launch for the public sometime this spring.

New emoji include redesigns for headphones that are now represented by AirPods Max, an updated syringe, and more.

Brand new emoji are face exhaling, face in clouds, and heart on fire pictured below. Mending heart, face with spiral eyes, and a wide variety of people with beard are also part of Emoji 13.1 that should come to iPhone in the coming months.

Notably, 200 of the 217 new emoji are focused on vastly expanding the combination of couple with heart available on iOS.

You can check out all of the new additions that were approved as part of Emoji 13.1 here and should make their way to iPhone and Apple devices sometime this spring.

