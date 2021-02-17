Report: iPhone 12 Pro Max wins most popular 5G US smartphone

A new study is out today from speed test provider Ookla and M Science that looks into the most popular 5G smartphones in the US. After less than a year since launch, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has become the most popular choice. Notably, the iPhone 12 lineup also made up the first 3 of the top 5 in the study.

Reported by PCMag, the new study from Ookla and M Science looked at 33 5G smartphones available in the US.

While iPhone 12 dominating the rankings here isn’t a surprise, it is somewhat interesting that it was the most expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max that was the top pick in 49 out of 50 states, with the iPhone 12 Pro leading in Vermont (and Washington DC too).

Every iPhone 12 model from the mini to the Pro Max features 5G but the latter that starts at $1,099 came out on top. Maybe there’s a correlation here between early adopters who want 5G and those willing to spend more on Apple’s largest iPhone.

After the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 was the second most popular 5G smartphone, with the iPhone 12 Pro coming in third. Samsung’s Galaxy S20+ came in fourth and the Galaxy S20 Ultra came in fifth (PCMag notes that the study was done before the Galaxy S21 series launched).

Like we’ve been hearing from multiple reports, the iPhone 12 mini was the least popular of Apple’s latest iPhone lineup.

Another interesting finding from the report, Apple and Samsung dominated the list until spot 14 where LG finally made the ranking with its V60 ThinQ.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: