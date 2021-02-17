Stacktrace Podcast 123: “Swift++”

After a deep dive into various ways of making Swift interact with C++ code, as well as the latest AirBuddy and humidifier hack updates, John and Rambo discuss the recent discontinuation of Swift for TensorFlow, and whether open sourcing commercial projects is a good idea.
Links
- Objective-C++
- “Swifty Objective-C” on the PSPDFKit blog
- CF_SWIFT_NAME
- The board that Rambo uses for his humidifier hack
- PodcastMenu
- ObservableObject
- Rambo’s “You can use SwiftUI today” article
- Swift Argument Parser
- Killed by Google
- Swift for TensorFlow
- Combining dynamic member lookup with key paths
- Publish
