Stacktrace Podcast 123: “Swift++”

After a deep dive into various ways of making Swift interact with C++ code, as well as the latest AirBuddy and humidifier hack updates, John and Rambo discuss the recent discontinuation of Swift for TensorFlow, and whether open sourcing commercial projects is a good idea.

