Redesigned Apple Cherry Creek opens February 22 in Denver

Apple Cherry Creek in Denver, Colorado is reopening in an all-new space with an incredibly unique design on February 22 at 11 a.m.

Good things come to those who wait. For the first time in more than 18 years, Cherry Creek Shopping Center’s Apple Store is getting a wall-to-wall redesign and expansion. The store is moving to the north end of Floor 2 next to Nordstrom. Perched above E 1st Avenue, street-facing windows will overlook Denver and an indoor mall entrance will greet customers.

The new Apple Cherry Creek goes above and beyond the status quo of most Apple Stores in enclosed malls. The new design is full of surprises for you to explore. While store occupancy is still reduced due to COVID-19, in-store shopping is again available at Apple Stores in Colorado. You’ll want to schedule an appointment before visiting.

It’s fitting that Apple waited out the depths of Express shopping during the pandemic to give a special store an adequate grand opening. The new space has big shoes to fill. Apple Cherry Creek first opened in November 2002 and is one of the last two stores in the world with elements of Apple’s original design language largely intact.

To prepare for the opening, Apple will close its existing store on February 21.

Attend a store opening? I’d love to share your photos.

Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: