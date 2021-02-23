Tim Cook and Apple ask Congress to ‘come together’ and pass the Equality Act

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook shared a message today on Twitter reiterating Apple’s strong support for the Equality Act and encouraging “Congress to come together and get it done.”

The Equality Act (H.R. 5) that would prohibit discrimination based on sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation in all states has been years in the works. Apple officially announced its support for the act when it was first introduced back in 2015.

Now, more than 600 organizations have backed the Equality Act and the Human Rights Campaign says that public support for the bill is over 80%:

The nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) found that national support for the Equality Act topped 83 percent, which includes a majority of Democrats, Republicans and Independents.

Here’s how the Human Rights Campaign decribes the Equality Act:

The Equality Act would provide consistent and explicit anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people across key areas of life, including employment, housing, credit, education, public spaces and services, federally funded programs, and jury service.

You can read the most recent version of the Equality Act, H.R. 5 that was first introduced to Congress in 2019 here.

The US House of Representatives passed H.R. 5 back in May 2019 with a vote of 236 to 173. To become law, it will need to pass the Senate as well.

The Equality Act reflects in law the fact that every person deserves dignity & respect, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity—at work, at home and in the public square. We strongly support its passage, and we encourage Congress to come together and get it done. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 23, 2021

