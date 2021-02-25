Apple celebrating Women’s History Month with App Store interviews, Fitness+, and more

March is Women’s History Month along with International Women’s Day landing on the 8th. And Apple has announced its wide-ranging plans to celebrate the day and month across the App Store, Apple TV app, Apple Music, Apple News, Podcasts, Fitness+, Today at Apple sessions, and more.

We previously learned about the new Apple Watch Challenge that will happen this year in honor of International Women’s Day on March 8. Now Apple has detailed all the ways it will celebrate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day 2021 in a Newsroom post.

For Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, Apple is further amplifying female voices that drive culture and change by bringing to the forefront untold stories, exclusive content, and curated collections across all of its services. Available beginning in March, these offerings celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of all women who accelerate the conversation around gender equality. Customers can learn new skills from female creators with virtual Today at Apple sessions, join the Apple Fitness+ community for inspiring workouts on International Women’s Day, or listen to an all-new show on Apple Podcasts from ABC News, featuring never-before-released audio from former first lady Claudia Alta “Lady Bird” Johnson.

Here are some of the ways Apple is celebrating and highlighting women for March:

App Store Apple celebrates women who challenge themselves to create new paths and ways of working, sharing their knowledge and experiences for others to follow in their footsteps. Customers can read about female developers in exclusive interviews, or browse the curated Apps Made by Women Collection. Additionally, the App Store will feature an App of the Day and Game of the Day from a woman creator during the month of March, and, with Apple Arcade, showcase a collection of games starring powerful female characters.

Apple Music Apple Music is highlighting women who are leaders in their field, breaking records, topping charts, and inspiring others through their work, advocacy, and influence within pop culture and beyond. Apple Music listeners can enjoy a diverse range of “Visionary Women” curated playlists from artists and influencers from all over the world. Apple Music will also showcase four original content short films, and Apple Music radio and Apple Music TV will feature incredible female voices, stories, and musicianship for a full 24 hours, back to back, on March 8.

Apple TV App The Apple TV app is highlighting showrunners, directors, stars, and crew members who are working — both in front of and behind the camera — toward progress in the fight for women’s equality. Customers can enjoy curated collections that celebrate iconic and emerging voices who bring women’s experiences to the forefront of their storytelling, spotlight the leading women of Apple TV+, and elevate remarkable shows, movies, and documentaries from international creators.

Apple Fitness+ Starting on International Women’s Day, Apple Fitness+ subscribers can enjoy a collection of 24 workouts featuring full playlists made up entirely of artists who are women, across High Intensity Interval Training, Rowing, Strength, Core, Treadmill, Cycling, Dance, Yoga, and Mindful Cooldown. These workouts will celebrate women with either a full theme, such as persistence, equal opportunity, and breaking through barriers, or by including inspiring and motivating songs from great women artists across all music genres. Additionally, the Time to Walk episode released on March 8 features Korean-born writer Min Jin Lee, author of the New York Times bestseller “Pachinko,” who talks about finding her voice through storytelling and how her family created a new life after immigrating to the United States.

Apple Watch On March 8, Apple Watch users can participate in the International Women’s Day Activity Challenge and earn a limited-edition award by recording any workout of 20 minutes or more.

Check out the full details of everything Apple has planned for Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day in its Newsroom post here.

