Apple Watch users can workout to unlock a virtual trophy on International Women’s Day

Apple is hosting its next global competition for Apple Watch users on International Women’s Day in March.

The International Women’s Day Challenge will appear as an alert for Apple Watch users in the days leading up to March 8.

The challenge to unlock the virtual trophy consists of completing a workout of at least 20 minutes or more on International Women’s Day in March. This can range from a 20-minute yoga session to a 20-minute run with the Workout app or any app that logs workouts in the Health app.

Apple Watch users who complete the challenge will also unlock five animated stickers for Messages, FaceTime, and everywhere iMessage sticker packs work.











Related

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: