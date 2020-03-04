Apple honors International Women’s Day with moving ‘Behind the Mac’ video and more

Apple has debuted a new Behind the Mac video today ahead of International Women’s Day this Sunday, March 8th. The short film highlights a variety of influential and successful women and adds the ways the company is celebrating International Women’s Day this year.

Two ways Apple is celebrating International Women’s Day is with special Today at Apple sessions and a new Apple Watch Activity Challenge.

Now it’s also shared a new moving Behind the Mac video that features seventeen highly accomplished women set to Beyonce’s “***Flawless Feat. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.”

Featured, in order: 00:01 — Malala Yousafzai: The youngest Nobel laureate for her work on girls’ education. 00:02 — Ava Duvernay: Director known for “Selma” and “When They See Us.” 00:04 — Marie Kondo: Tidying expert, bestselling author and Emmy-nominated television star. 00:07 — Greta Gerwig: Director known for “Lady Bird” and “Little Women.” 00:09— Gloria Steinem: Women’s rights activist who helped start second-wave feminism. 00:11— Lady Gaga: GRAMMY®️ & Oscar winning artist and founder of the Born This Way foundation. 00:13 — Megan Rapinoe and Shannon Boxx: World Cup champions fighting for equal pay. 00:15 — Olivia Wilde: Actor and director known for her feature debut “Booksmart.” 00:17 — Diane von Furstenberg: Fashion designer and founder of the DVF Awards. 00:19 — Elizabeth Banks: Actor and director of “Pitch Perfect 2” and “Charlie’s Angels.” 00:21 — Alicia Keys: GRAMMY®️ winning artist, touching hearts and inspiring the world through her art. 00:23 — Lilly Singh: The first woman to host a network late-night talk show in 30 years. 00:25 — Audrey Gelman: C.E.O and first visibly pregnant woman featured on a business magazine cover. 00:27— Black Mamba: South Africa’s women-run anti-poaching unit. 00:30 — Victoria Monét: On-the-rise artist and GRAMMY®️ nominee, known for her hit songwriting. 00:32 — Tarana Burke: Founder of The ‘me too.’ Movement. 00:34 — DJ Switch: A 12-year-old DJ and founder of the DJ Switch Foundation for education.

To the scientists, the musicians, the athletes, the mothers, the entrepreneurs, the artists, the engineers, the teachers — the women of all generations who drive us forward and show girls everywhere that the future is limitless: We celebrate you. pic.twitter.com/BfNhWOotDX — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 4, 2020

Nice to see Today at Apple featured on an https://t.co/tDbAnFixkZ homepage tile (refresh the page and you’ll get a new image each time) pic.twitter.com/EMPF0cQ2NS — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) March 4, 2020

