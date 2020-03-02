Today at Apple launches sessions featuring Alicia Keys and female illustrators for International Women’s Day

As part of the “She Creates” collection of over 5,000 Today at Apple sessions being hosted in Apple Stores around the world this March, Apple is extending its popular Music Lab: Remix series with a new collaboration by artist Alicia Keys. Apple Stores will also offer a new Art Lab highlighting illustrated portraits.

Music Lab: Remix Alicia Keys is a continuation of Apple’s series of GarageBand sessions that deconstruct songs by top Apple Music artists. During March, you can learn what inspires Alicia Keys and remix her song “Underdog.” Like all Today at Apple sessions, the lab is free to attend.

During Art Lab: Playful Portraits, Apple’s Creative Pros will guide you through turning an everyday photo into a work of art inspired by the styles of Jade Purple Brown, Jula Borzucka, and Niky Roehreke, artists from New York City, Warsaw, and Tokyo. You’ll use Procreate on iPad Pro to bring your portrait to life in an animated GIF.

Apple’s SVP of Retail+People Deirdre O’Brien expressed the significance of amplifying female voices in the creative community:

Celebrating the work, spirit and contributions of women is so important to Apple. We’re thrilled to recognize International Women’s Day through the ‘She Creates’ programming series and bring these experiences to our stores so everyone can be inspired by some of the world’s most passionate and innovative creators.

You can check for session dates and times near you on the Today at Apple website or the Apple Store app. “She Creates” is one of several ways Apple will celebrate International Women’s Day. Apple Watch customers can also join a new Activity challenge, and Apple Podcasts, Apple Books, Apple TV, and App Store collections will highlight female works.

