Next Apple Watch Activity Challenge kicking off on International Women’s Day

Apple Watch Activity Challenges are continuing with the next challenge set to kick off on March 8th. The challenge is meant to encourage Apple Watch customers to be more active while honoring International Women’s Day.

The rules for the upcoming Apple Watch Activity Challenge simply require users to complete a 20 minute walk, run, or wheelchair workout on March 8th. Upon completion, a special Activity achievement will be unlocked in the Activity app on the iPhone. The challenge will be available to Apple Watch customers globally.

Apple Watch customers will be notified about the upcoming challenge on their devices ahead of time.

This marks the third annual Activity Challenge for Women’s Day since Apple started honoring the day with the Apple Watch feature in 2018.

Apple Watch users can complete multiple challenges over time and collect unique virtual trophies viewed from the Achievements tab of the Activity app on the iPhone for bragging rights.

Be sure to complete a 20 minute walk, run, or wheelchair workout on March 8th with your Apple Watch to add the 2020 Women’s Day badge to your collection.

