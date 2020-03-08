Apple Music teams up with Lady Gaga to honor International Women’s Day, more

Apple Music is teaming up with Lady Gaga to celebrate female artists in honor of International Women’s Day. This comes after Gaga last week debuted her latest music video shot entirely with an iPhone.

Billboard reports:

As the music streaming service’s new Artist in Residence, Gaga has curated an exclusive playlist, titled Women of Choice, featuring her new single “Stupid Love,” along with music by St. Vincent, Rosalia, Grimes, Charli XCX and HAIM, among others.

In addition to Lady Gaga, Apple Music is also highlighting playlists curated by Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor, Hailee Steinfeld, and Kehlani. Beats 1 is also showcasing past interviews with Demi Lovato, Miranda Lambert, Dua Lipa and Halsey.

You can find all of this content in the Apple Music app under the “Browse” tab. Just look for the banner that says “Celebrating International Women’s Day.”

In honor of International Women’s Day, Apple Music is showcasing the invaluable work and inspiring stories of music’s leading ladies all throughout the service. Your favorite playlists have been refreshed to feature all women — from country queens and R&B-pop all-stars to daring underground experimentalists — and our Essentialists collection offer an in-depth tour of female empowerment through the decades.

