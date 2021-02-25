Apple donating $1 million to LGBTQ+ nonprofit Encircle, Tim Cook to join as honorary co-chair

Apple is teaming up with Encircle, a nonprofit that provides community resource houses to LGBTQ+ youth and their families. Apple will be donating $1 million and contributing products that “promote digital connection” to the organization, while Apple CEO Tim Cook will serve as an honorary co-chair.

Encircle’s motto is “no sides, only love,” and it was created with the goal of “bringing together families and communities, to enable LGBTQ+ youth to thrive.”

Encircle operates houses in Utah that offer a variety of services to LGBTQ+ youth, including programs, mental health services, support groups, and safe spaces. The organization has served over 70,000 individuals since its founding in 2017. Stephenie Larsen, CEO & founder of Encircle, says that the organization has not lost a single youth to suicide:

We are extremely grateful that these global leaders see the vision of the profound work we are doing for LGBTQ+ youth and families throughout our communities. Studies repeatedly have shown that LGBTQ+ youth across the country struggle with depression and suicidality far more than their heterosexual peers, and the pandemic has made that sense of isolation so many feel harder than ever before. We strive to give these kids a positive and loving environment that builds support within their communities where they can realize their full potential, and it works – we have not lost a single youth to suicide. This incredible support makes our nationwide expansion possible and will improve countless LGBTQ+ lives – reminding them that they are perfect, just as they are.

The nonprofit is today launching a new “$8 Million, 8 Houses” campaign, which will establish eight new encircle homes in four states: Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, and Utah. These eight houses will join Encircle’s existing three homes in Utah, located in Provo, Salt Lake City, and St. George, as well as a fourth under construction in Heber.

Apple will make a $1 million contribution to Encircle’s new campaign. The company will also be donating iPads and other products to help expand Encircle’s virtual programming and inspire new pathways for digital connection, creativity, and education.

In a statement, Cook said that LGBTQ+ people should feel “safe and supported” enough to feel “open about who they are.” Encircle, he explained, helps bridge these divides and bring communities together. Cook also visited organization’s Provo house. Cook said:

All LGBTQ+ people should feel safe and supported enough to be open about who they are with their community and themselves. Encircle is helping to bridge divides and bring people together — sending a powerful message that the greatest thing you can aspire to become is who you truly are. It’s my hope that every young person who feels alone or unsupported can find connection and community at this incredible organization.

Alongside Apple and Tim Cook, Qualtrics founder and Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith will contribute $2 million. Imagine Dragons’ lead singer Dan Reynolds and his wife, recording artist Aja Volkman, will donate Dan’s childhood home, valued at $1 million, in Las Vegas.

Apple has also shared a new post on its Newsroom website highlighting the story of Micah Toelupe, who credits Encircle with saving his life.

“The effect it had here is so insane,” says Micah. “It really did save my life. You could walk right into the house and be surrounded by people who are going to love and respect who you are. It was always there, and you were always welcome.” Luckily for the Toelupes, Encircle opened a house in Provo, Utah, in 2017, just 20 minutes from their home. And while there were some local resources for young LGBTQ+ people, few had such a profound impact on their family and neighbors across Utah County.

You can read the full press release from Apple on its Newsroom website. The full press release from Encircle is embedded below.

