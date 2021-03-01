Weather Line app for iOS shutting down next year following mysterious acquisition

The popular iOS app Weather Line has been acquired by an unknown buyer and will be shut down in April 2022. Users of their premium SuperCharge service will have their subscriptions extended until the app is shut down next year. All other users who currently use the free service will continue to be able to do so as well.

Weather Line has been removed from the App Store, so no new users can download it. Fans on Reddit have been upset about the app going away, particularly because of its powerful iOS 14 home screen widgets. It’s unclear, though, who has actually acquired the app.

Weather Line wrote in an announcement post today:

In recent months, we were approached by a buyer. They saw the uniqueness of Weather Line and the strong foundation we’ve built. While we aren’t able to provide further details on their future plans for the app, we hope you can understand, and will look forward to it. Rest assured that no user data, email addresses, payment information, or any other sensitive data was transferred to Weather Line’s new owners. This data has not and will not be sold.

Other popular weather services have been picked up by larger companies over the past few years. The most recent high-profile acquisition by Apple was Dark Sky last year. The third-party weather app category is ever-evolving, both because of increasingly good first-party solutions and in part due to expensive weather APIs.

Dark Sky was acquired by Apple in March 2020

If you’re in the market for a new weather app, there are still a few great options. My personal choice is Carrot Weather, the infinitely customizable and snarky weather assistant. Contrast also has a great solution in Weather Up that puts an emphasis on radar maps. You can also check out Apple’s Dark Sky, which is still available on the App Store.

Were you a Weather Line user? Let us know in the comments below!

