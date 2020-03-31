Apple purchases hyperlocal weather app Dark Sky, ending API and killing Android apps

In a big move to improve its weather app, Apple has purchased the highly popular iOS app Dark Sky. Along with the acquisition comes the end of Dark Sky for Android as well as an end to the API that’s used by popular apps like Carrot Weather, and more.

Dark Sky announced the news in a blog post today. The news will certainly mean much improved native weather app for iOS but also brings with it some downsides like ending access to the API in 2022 and killing off the Android app.

For the API, Dark Sky has stopped taking new signups and it will officially stop functioning for existing users come 2022. That’s going to impact many apps and services like the popular Carrot Weather, Google Chrome weather extensions, DuckDuck Go, Microsoft, Runkeeper, Yelp, and more.

For now, Dark Sky for iOS will remain available for purchase, but Apple certainly will have plans to roll it into iOS natively at some point in the future.

The native iOS Weather app hasn’t seen a major overhaul since iOS 7. Back then it was still powered by Yahoo Weather before making the switch to The Weather Channel with iOS 8.

When it comes to Dark Sky for Android, the app is no longer available for download and existing users will have to find a replacement weather app come July 1, 2020.

Details on how much Apple paid for Dark Sky weren’t shared.

Here’s the full announcement from Dark Sky:

Today we have some important and exciting news to share: Dark Sky has joined Apple. Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy. There is no better place to accomplish these goals than at Apple. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to reach far more people, with far more impact, than we ever could alone. What happens to our existing products? iOS App There will be no changes to Dark Sky for iOS at this time. It will continue to be available for purchase in the App Store. Android and Wear OS App The app will no longer be available for download. Service to existing users and subscribers will continue until July 1, 2020, at which point the app will be shut down. Subscribers who are still active at that time will receive a refund. Website Weather forecasts, maps, and embeds will continue until July 1, 2020. The website will remain active beyond that time in support of API and iOS App customers. API Our API service for existing customers is not changing today, but we will no longer accept new signups. The API will continue to function through the end of 2021. As part of this transition, use of Dark Sky by Apple is subject to the Apple Privacy Policy, which can be found at apple.com/privacy. Thank you! To our customers, family and friends, we are grateful for your support over the past eight years. We look forward to continuing to build great products, so stay tuned… The Dark Sky Team

That was fast pic.twitter.com/MqXZk1Yvvd — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) March 31, 2020

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: