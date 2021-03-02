Deals: 10.2-inch iPad falls to $299, M1 MacBook Pro $100 off, iPhone cases from $15, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad at $299. You’ll also be able to save on the new M1 MacBook Pro at $1,200, as well as a collection of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $15. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad falls to $299

Amazon offers the latest Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB for $299. Down from its $329 going rate, you’re saving $30 with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the Amazon low and marking the best we’ve seen in nearly a month. You can also score the 128GB model at $400, down from $429 at Amazon.

Apple’s latest iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with up to 128GB of storage. The newest iPadOS pairs with added functionality like support for Apple Pencil and other accessories. You’ll also find an 8MP camera on the back, a 1.2MP lens on the front, plus a 10-hour battery on the inside. Head below for more.

Save up to $100 on Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,200. Down from its $1,299 going rate, you’re saving $99 with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date and coming within $1 of the all-time low. The 512GB model is also available for $1,399, down from $1,499.

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro arrives with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, as well as the new M1 chip under the hood for improved performance. That’s alongside up to 17-hour battery life, a 13-inch Retina display, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $15

Amazon is currently discounting a number of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $15. Today’s offers are undercutting our previous mentions and matching the best prices we’ve seen in most cases, if not marking new all-time lows altogether.

Across the board, you’ll find nearly all of the official cases on sale, ranging from its more affordable silicone offerings to premium leather covers and more. So whether you’re looking to mix up the style of your handset or improve performance with a smart battery case, there are plenty of options to choose from. Check out our review of the lineup here and then shop all of the cases here.

Save on Anker PowerExpand Direct USB-C Hubs

Anker’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for $50. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer is marking the second-best discount in recent months, comes within $4 of the previous discount, and amounts to $10 in savings.

This aluminum USB-C hub pairs perfectly with your MacBook thanks to a matching overall design and a slim form-factor. It connects to your machine with a pair of USB-C ports while providing an additional seven I/O slots to take advantage. Highlights include 4K HDMI, 100W USB-C power passthrough, and USB-A inputs.

OtterBox sitewide up to 30% off sale goes live

We are now tracking a series of notable OtterBox deals as part of the brand’s new spring clearance sale. While some of the OtterBox MagSafe gear is excluded here, you’re looking at 20% off sitewide as well as up to 30% off discontinued items. This includes iPhone and Android cases, UV gear, accessories, and much more.

The unique OtterBox iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Figura Series Case with MagSafe are now marked down to $40. Regularly $50, today’s offer is 20% off and one of the best prices we have tracked since release. Featuring a series of distinct designs, they are made of a flexible, soft-touch material with raised edges and a “comfortable grip.” They are designed to work with Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem including the MagSafe charger and other Qi wireless charging gear alongside including a “limited lifetime warranty and no hassle customer service.”

