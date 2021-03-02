‘Soro’ is a new app that adds Shortcuts and Siri support to Sonos smart speakers

If you’re a Sonos user looking to bring deeper iPhone, iPad, and Siri integration to your smart speakers, Soro is a new iOS app to accomplish just that. The app is designed to give you additional features for controlling your Sonos speakers with Siri and the Shortcuts app.

The developer explains the idea behind Soro:

Soro extends Siri and the Shortcuts app with 24 new actions to control your Sonos speakers. Create quick actions and workflows to control your speakers with the Shortcuts app using widgets, Siri voice commands, or automations.

In total, Soro includes 24 actions that you can integrate with the Shortcuts app. Those actions include:

Group/Ungroup

Set Volume

Play/Pause/Stop

Mute/Unmute

Load music from your “My Sonos” to your speaker or your speakers list

Load URL

Set a Sleep Timer

Set Line-In input

Set TV input

Change Repeat/Shuffle

Adjust Equalizer Settings (Treble/Bass/Loudness/Trueplay)

Turn Speech Enhancement On/Off

Turn Night Mode On/Off

Adjust subwoofer and surround sound settings

Using these Soro actions in the Shortcuts app, you can create a variety of powerful automations to control your Sonos speakers. For example, you could create a shortcut that sets the volume, groups multiple speakers together, and begins playing your music, all without actually interacting with the Sonos app itself.

Once you create the Sonos automations in the Shortcuts application, you can then use your custom Siri phrase to control your Sonos speakers. You can also run the shortcuts directly from the Shortcuts application, or by adding the Shortcuts widget to your iPhone or iPad’s home screen.

And if you don’t know where to start, Soro includes a variety of example automations that can show you some possible automations. Soro is available on the App Store as a one-time purchase of $5.99, with no other in-app purchases or subscriptions.

