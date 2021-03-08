On March 8, the world celebrates International Women’s Day. Apple is joining in by featuring apps, stories, podcasts, songs, and more created by women.

Starting with the App Store, Apple is sharing six new stories to celebrate Women’s History Month. The company spoke with the creators of Mini Motorways, an Apple Arcade exclusive game.

Chantelle Cole and Niamh Fitzgerald told Apple the best way to solve seemingly intractable problems is to drive down different paths until you find the right one. They’re based in New Zealand and are trying to address gender disparity as directors at Dinosaur Polo Club.

In the country, 45% of gamers identify as women, but only 23% of the games industry is made up of women, according to Cole. Like engineers retrofitting an overpass, they’ve created strong support structures to cultivate a creative workplace where diverse voices are embraced. You can read the full interview on the App Store here.

Apple is also promoting apps created by women on everything from coding to mental health, breaking news, and beyond, in honor of International Women’s Day.

Shine: Well-being app that recreates the experience of talking to a wise and caring friend

HER: Dating app tailored to lesbian, bisexual, and queer women also helps connect women with wider communities of individuals who share the same experiences and interests as you

Clue: Tracks and predicts your period and ovulation, then analyzes that data to share insight about your health and help you understand your body

Hopscotch: Helps kids program their own games and stories, share them with friends, and pay what others have created, all while learning the fundamentals of coding

Ground News: This news aggregator keeps you up-to-date on breaking headlines and helps you see how media outlets around the world are covering – or ignoring – a topic.

You can see all the apps here. And if you want to take a look at all the stories Apple is promoting on International Women’s Day, click here.

Celebrating International Women’s Day on the Apple Music, TV app, Books app, and Podcast app

With “Women Who Made History,” Apple Music with Apple TV+ promotes a short film with Megan Thee Stallion, Katy Perry, Erykah Badu, and Brandi Carlile about what it means to have agency, power, and sisterhood. You can watch it here.

On the Podcast app, “The Power of Sisterhood” is a section created for Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day. It says:

“Achieving equity for women continues to be a work in progress. As the past year tells us, women make the greatest advances when they combine forces, organize themselves, and work together (…). This collection is to celebrate women. To them we say thank you and we invite you to laugh, chill and continue to grow – by listening to this collection of our best content by and for women of all walks of life.”

You can listen to podcasts from Alicia Garza, Wonder Media Network, Feminist Frequency Radio, Beatrice Kamau, and many more here.

Finally, on Apple Books, “Women Write History” is a selection of books by and about women who rewrote the rules, such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in addition to unforgettable heroines of historical fiction and audiobooks from vital feminist voices.

If you have an Apple Watch, you can receive a badge and stickers if you complete the International Women’s Day challenge.

