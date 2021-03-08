Last month, it was announced that the third-generation Apple TV would lose the CBS All Access application once the service transitioned to Paramount+, leaving users without the ability to watch Paramount+ content on the older Apple TV.

But even though CBS All Access is no longer available on this Apple TV, or anywhere else, it turns out there’s an easy way to watch Paramount+ on your Apple TV 3. Here’s how…

Paramount+ launched last week with a massive catalog of more than 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movie titles, and over 1,000 live sporting events, with more to come in the next two years. It costs $9.99 per month, and you can get a free one-month trial.

As spotted by Appleosophy, if the 3rd-gen Apple TV is your primary home stream device, you can watch Paramount+ content on this set-top-box using Apple TV Channels. Here’s how:

On your iPhone, open the Apple TV app

Scroll to the Apple TV Channels, then select Paramount+

Subscribe for the service with the TV Channels option

On your 3rd-gen Apple TV, open the Apple TV app

Go to the Apple TV Channels and start watching Paramount+ content

Easy, right?

In fact, thanks to the Apple TV Software Update 7.3, which made the Apple TV app available on the 3rd-gen Apple TV, you can watch any channel available through the Apple TV app if you subscribe through it. There are over 30 channels available, and you can learn more about them here.

Another option is to use AirPlay with your Apple TV or with a Smart TV compatible with AirPlay 2. If you subscribe to the streaming service on its website, you won’t be able to watch Paramount+ on your 3rd-gen Apple TV.

